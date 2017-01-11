ANTARKTIS: ecco un brano dall'album di debutto

|
Grazie al player di Youtube seguente è possibile ascoltare Notes From Underground, terza delle sei tracce che il gruppo post-rock degli Antarktis includeranno nell'album d'esordio, Ildlaante, in uscita il 6 ottobre per la Agonia Records.
Ecco le parole della band in merito al debutto:
"We are all extremely proud of this album and we're excited to finally be getting it out. We've really grown together a lot as a band since we formed, into something where we all can contribute and write together very unconditionally. The entire album and the process behind it is very much a group effort which we think makes it stand apart from what we do with our respective other bands and projects. Our hats off to Karl Daniel Lidén for a meaty mix/master and to Emy Rojas for the beautiful art".
Tracklist:
1. Aurora
2. Svalbard
3. Notes From Underground
4. Ildlaante
5. Cape Meteor Pt 1
6. Cape Meteor Pt 2