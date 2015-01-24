TANGERINE DREAM: i dettagli del nuovo album ed un brano

|
I Tangerine Dream hanno diffuso i dettagli del loro nuovo album Quantum Gate, che sarà pubblicato il 29 settembre via KScope.
A lato è possibile vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Sensing Elements
2. Roll The Seven Twice
3. Granular Blankets
4. When Everyone Is Dancing It Is Time To Leave
5. Identity Proven Matrix
6. Non-Locality Destination
7. Proton Bonfire
8. Tear Down The Grey Skies
9. Genesis Of Precious Thoughts
Inoltre la band ha pubblicato il brano Tear Down The Grey Skies.