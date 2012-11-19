WAR POSSESSION: online un nuovo estratto dal prossimo album

Recandosi a questo sito
è possibile ascoltare in anteprima War is the Father and King of All
, nuovo brano che i deathster War Possession
hanno estratto dal loro prossimo album, Doomed to Chaos
. Ricordiamo che il disco uscirà il 23 ottobre per la Memento Mori
.
Riproponiamo di seguito la tracklist e il primo pezzo estratto, Operation Neptune
.1. March into Hell (Beyond the Chaos Gate)
2. Operation Neptune
3. God of a Wicked Mind
4. Verdun Hell
5. Doomed to Chaos
6. War Is the Father and King of All
7. Slapton Sands Tragedy
8. The Sword of Stalingrad
9. Haunted by Carnage
10. Mass for the Dead