IRON MAIDEN: in arrivo un nuovo doppio live

|
Il prossimo 17 novembre la Warner Music pubblicherà The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter, nuovo doppio live album della storica formazione heavy metal britannica Iron Maiden registrato in occasione del The Book Of Souls World Tour.
Il live è stato prodotto da Tony Newton e Steve Harris e sarà disponibile in formato doppio CD standard, doppio CD hardbook, triplo LP e download digitale. Sarà inoltre disponibile il download digitale del film subito dopo la sua premiere online gratuita.
Ecco la tracklist con le location dove sono stati registrati i brani, mentre in fondo è disponibile un estratto:
If Eternity Should Fail – Sydney, Australia
Speed of Light - Cape Town, South Africa
Wrathchild – Dublin, Ireland
Children of the Damned – Montreal, Canada
Death or Glory – Wroclaw, Poland
The Red and the Black – Tokyo, Japan
The Trooper - San Salvador, El Salvador
Powerslave – Trieste, Italy
The Great Unknown – Newcastle, UK
The Book of Souls – Donington, UK
Fear of the Dark – Fortaleza, Brazil
Iron Maiden - Buenos Aires, Argentina
Number of the Beast – Wacken, Germany
Blood Brothers – Donington, UK
Wasted Years - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil