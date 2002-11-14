ELVENKING: svelata la tracklist di 'Secrets of the Magick Grimoire'

Dopo aver annunciato il titolo, la copertina e la data di pubblicazione del loro prossimo album (qui
la notizia), la AFM Records
svela adesso la tracklist di Secrets of the Magick Grimoire
, l'atteso disco degli Elvenking
.
Eccola di seguito:1. Invoking the Woodland Spirit
2. Draugen's Maelstrom
3. The One We Shall Follow
4. The Horned Ghost and the Sorcerer
5. A Grain of Truth
6. The Wolves Will Be Howling Your Name
7. 3 Days to Magick
8. Straight Inside Your Winter
9. The Voynich Manuscript
10. Summon the Dawn Light
11. At the Court of the Wild Hunt
12. A Cloak of Dust
Bonus tracks incluse nei formati digitale e vinile (in versione oro e verde chiaro in edizione limitata):13. Petalstorm
14. The Open Breach
15. Jigsaw Puzzle (versione del 2010)
16. Skywards (versione del 2008
Ricordiamo che gli Elvenking
pubblicheranno Secrets of the Magick Grimoire
il 10 novembre per la AFM Records
.