INNERSPHERE: il video del singolo 'Black Forest'

La formazione melodic death metal degli Innersphere presenta il video ufficiale realizzato per Black Forest, primo singolo estratto dal prossimo concept album Amnesia in uscita nella primavera del 2018. Ecco il comunicato della band e, in basso, il filmato:
"Black Forest is the very first official videoclip of Innersphere, so we tried to make it as good as possible. Recording, cut and postproduction was made by Václav „Zlo“ Svoboda, casting by Milan Janků (Mystery Art Productions). Story was led by the song lyrics, which also defined location of the clip – a rocks and a forest. Recording took place at Ostrá Hůrka near Pilsen (Czech Republic) – very interesting place which perfectly suits the mood of the song".