MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY: i dettagli del nuovo EP

La formazione brutal death metal Monument Of Misanthropy ha diffuso i dettagli della loro nuova release Capital Punisher, che sarà pubblicata il 31 ottobre.
A lato è possibile vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01 Epilogue I
02 Capital Punisher
03 Epilogue II
04 At Death’s Door
05 Epilogue III
06 Killing Spree
07 Pull The Plug (Death - cover version)
08 Prison Born* (The Faceless - cover version) *drums by David Diepold
Inoltre la band ha pubblicato un trailer del nuovo EP.