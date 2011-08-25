COUNTERPARTS: il video di 'Swim Beneath My Skin'

|
Grazie al player seguente è possibile visualizzare la clip che i canadesi Counterparts hanno realizzato per Swim Beneath my Skin. Il brano proviene da You’re Not You Anymore, disponibile dal 22 settembre via Pure Noise Records.
Ecco le parole del cantante Brendan Murphy in merito al pezzo:
"Swim Beneath My Skin is a song about how we allow ourselves to be so vulnerable it feels like another human being is literally making their way through your body. It's often terrifying but for me, it's necessary".