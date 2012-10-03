ENSLAVED: gli Adimiron apriranno la data italiana

|
In attesa dell'inizio della tournée europea degli Enslaved di supporto al nuovo album E, gli Adimiron comunicano ora la partecipazione come gruppo di supporto per tre delle date programmate, ovvero quella del 30 novembre al Circolo Colony di Brescia e quelle dell'1 e 3 dicembre rispettivamente in Svizzera e Repubblica Ceca.
Oltre agli Adimiron prenderanno parte al tour degli Enslaved anche gli Imperium Dekadenz, i blackster Heretoir, i Darkher, i Lost In Kiev e molti altri, che saranno svelati in seguito.
Ecco di seguito tutte le prossime date con gli ospiti aggiornati:
10.11. D Hamburg - Logo (w/ IMPERIUM DEKADENZ & HERETOIR)
11.11. D Berlin - Nuke (w/ IMPERIUM DEKADENZ & HERETOIR)
12.11. D Cologne - Underground (w/ IMPERIUM DEKADENZ & HERETOIR)
13.11. NL Utrecht - Tivoli de Helling
15.11 UK Manchester - o2 Ritz (supporting OPETH)
16.11 UK Glasgow - Barrowlands (supporting OPETH)
17.11. UK Belfast - The Limelight 1 (supporting OPETH)
18.11. IRL Dublin - The Academy (supporting OPETH) *sold out*
19.11. UK Nottingham - Rock City (supporting OPETH)
21.11 UK Bristol - o2 Academy (supporting OPETH)
22.11 UK Birmingham - o2 Institute (supporting OPETH)
24.11. UK London - Islington Assembly Hall (w/ DARKHER & SVALBARD)
25.11. F Paris - Trabendo (w/ LOST IN KIEV, WOLVE)
26.11. B Vosselaar - Biebob
28.11. F Rezé - Barakason (w/ LOST IN KIEV, WOLVE)
29.11. F Lyon - CCO Villeurbanne (w/ LOST IN KIEV, WOLVE)
30.11. I Brescia - Circolo Colony (w/ ADIMIRON)
01.12. CH Pratteln - Z7 (w/ ADIMIRON)
02.12. D Frankfurt - Das Bett (w/ ZATOKREV)
03.12. CZ Prague - Chelmnice (w/ ZATOKREV, ADIMIRON)
16.12. RU Moscow - Volta
17.12. RU St. Petersburg - Club Zal