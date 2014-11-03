ASTRAKHAN: nuovo album a febbraio, ecco i dettagli e il teaser

|
La formazione progressive/sludge metal canadese degli Astrakhan annuncia l'uscita del nuovo album della carriera, successore di Reward in Purpose (2016): il disco, dal titolo Without New Growth Process is Bloodshed, sarà infatti disponibile a partire dal primo febbraio.
Ecco di lato la copertina (realizzata da Nick Patterson e di seguito le parole della band, le sette tracce incluse nel disco e il teaser dell'album.
"The album 'Without New Growth Process is Bloodshed' is, lyrically, a singular idea broken into various specific points or examples. The general theme of the album is the idea that, from birth, a child is told what is right and wrong, what is good and bad, based on the opinions of the narrow minded individuals who influence them through their upbringing. This inevitably leads a curious mind to question why things are as they are. This preparational approach to education teaches children to grow up and be like an adult as soon as possible. There is little time to bask in the serene innocence of ignorance. As we come of age and develop our own opinions and beliefs we struggle with their validity when weighed against the opinions and beliefs that were forced upon us as we grew up. An emotionally turbulent period follows and as that storm passes, and our sight clears, we realize that the irony of it all is that adults spend most of their time trying to regain the innocence and happiness that they forfeited in a mad rush to grow up".
Without New Growth Process is Bloodshed - tracklist:
1. Heaving Receiver
2. Dominion
3.Cutting Teeth
4. A Change Begins
5. Process is Bloodshed
6. Belief Like Water
7. Black Tourmaline