BLACK VEIL BRIDES: a gennaio il nuovo album, ascolta due singoli

Sarà pubblicato il 12 gennaio 2018 via Lava/Universal Republic il quinto studio album dei Black Veil Brides, che si intitolerà Vale.
Nei due player sottostanti potete ora ascoltare altrettanti nuovi singoli, The Outsider e My Vow.
Tracklist:
01. Incipiens Ad Finem
02. The Last One
03. Wake Up
04. When They Call My Name
05. The Outsider
06. Dead Man Walking (Overture II)
07. Our Destiny
08. The King Of Pain
09. My Cow
10. Ballad Of The Lonely Hearts
11. Throw The First Stone
12. Vale (This Is Where It Ends)