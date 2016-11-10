CURSED MOON: i dettagli dell'album di debutto e un brano estratto

|
L'etichetta Hells Headbangers annuncia la pubblicazione dell'album di debutto del progetto Cursed Moon, one-man band di genere black/post-punk: il disco, dal titolo Rite of Darkness, uscirà infatti il 27 ottobre.
Oltre alla copertina e alla tracklist, in basso è possibile ascoltare Creatures of the Night, brano estratto dal disco.
Rite of Darkness - tracklist:
1. Gates of Hell
2. Rise of the Antichrist
3. Nightmares
4. Ritual Sacrifice
5. Creatures of the Night
6. Demon
7. Witches' Danse
8. A Rock and a Hard Place (the Sisters of Mercy)
9. Turn the Cross Upside Down (Oz)
10. Assimilate (Skinny Puppy)