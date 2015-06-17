MISS MAY I: una data in Italia a febbraio

|
I metalcorer Miss May I hanno annunciato le date del tour europeo di supporto a Shadows Inside, album uscito lo scorso 2 giugno per la SharpTone Records. Tra le date confermate, che vedranno esibirsi insieme agli headliner i Fit For A King, i Void Of Vision e i Currents, ne è presente anche una in Italia, prevista per l'1 febbraio al Legend Club di Milano.
Ecco di seguito la lista completa dei concerti:
WE ARE STRONGER THAN BEFORE EU/UK TOUR 2018
MISS MAY I
+ FIT FOR A KING
+ VOID OF VISION
+ CURRENTS
19.01.18 Germany Oberhausen @ Resonanzwerk
20.01.18 Holland Amsterdam @ Melkweg
21.01.18 Belgium Antwerp @ Kavka
22.01.18 UK Southampton @ Talking Heads
23.01.18 UK Glasgow @ G2
24.01.18 UK Birmingham @ Mama Roux’s
25.01.18 UK Manchester @ The Bead Shed
26.01.18 UK London @ Underworld
27.01.18 UK Bristol @ Exchange
28.01.18 France Paris @ Petit Bain
29.01.18 France Lyon @ Warmaudio
30.01.18 Germany Saarbrücken @ Garage
31.01.18 Switzerland Zürich @ Dynamo
01.02.18 Italy Milan @ Legend Club
02.02.18 Germany München @ Backstage
03.02.18 Hungary Budapest @ A38
04.02.18 Austria Wien @ Arena
05.02.18 Czech Rep Prague @ Futurum
06.02.18 Poland Warsaw @ Proxima
07.02.18 Germany Hannover @ Faust
08.02.18 Denmark Copenhagen @ Pumpehuset
10.02.18 Finland Helsinki @ Tavastia
12.02.18 Norway Oslo @ Uhørt
13.02.18 Sweden Stockholm @ Fryshuset Klubben
14.02.18 Germany Hamburg @ Logo
15.02.18 Germany Karlsruhe @ Stadtmitte
16.02.18 Germany Leipzig @ Conne Island
17.02.18 Germany Nürnberg @ Z-Bau