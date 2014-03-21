BLACK LABEL SOCIETY: a gennaio il nuovo disco, ecco un video

|
Il 19 gennaio 2018 vedrà la luce il decimo studio album dei Black Label Society di Zakk Wylde, che si intitolerà Grimmest Hits e che conterrà anche il brano Room Of Nightmares, per il quale è stato girato il video che potete vedere di seguito.
Tracklist:
01. Trampled Down Below
02. Seasons Of Falter
03. The Betrayal
04. All That Once Shined
05. The Only Words
06. Room Of Nightmares
07. A Love Unreal
08. Disbelief
09. The Day That Heaven Had Gone Away
10. Illusions Of Peace
11. Bury Your Sorrow
12. Nothing Left To Say