      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Il nuovo album
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

02/10/17
BLAZE OF PERDITION
Conscious Darkness

05/10/17
IVORY TIMES
Paraboloid pt.1

06/10/17
NECROMANTE
The Magickal Presence of Occult Forces

06/10/17
MARILLION
Living In FEAR

06/10/17
MARILYN MANSON
Heaven Upside Down

06/10/17
WHEELFALL
The Atrocity Reports

06/10/17
PRIMITIVE MAN
Caustic

06/10/17
CRACKHOUSE
Be No One. Be Nothing

06/10/17
ANTARKTIS
Ildlaante

06/10/17
AUTOGRAPH
Get off Your Ass

CONCERTI

02/10/17
WINTERSUN + WHISPERED + BLACK THERAPY + TIME FOR VULTURES
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

03/10/17
MARILLION
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA (SALA SANTA CECILIA) - ROMA

04/10/17
MARILLION
TEATRO DEGLI ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

05/10/17
GRAVE DIGGER + LADY REAPER + NOVERIA
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

06/10/17
ONSLAUGHT + ARTILLERY + EXARSIS + CHRONOSPHERE
DAGDA LIVE CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)

06/10/17
ANTIMATTER
WISHLIST CLUB - ROMA

06/10/17
BLACK ANVIL
TETRIS - TRIESTE

06/10/17
FUROR GALLICO + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

06/10/17
UMBRA NOCTIS + VERATRUM + TULPA
THE ONE - CASSANO D'ADDA (MI)

06/10/17
GRAVE DIGGER + LADY REAPER + NOVERIA
EXENZIA ROCK CLUB - PRATO
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY: a gennaio il nuovo disco, ecco un video
02/10/2017 - 19:36 (44 letture)

Sorath
Lunedì 2 Ottobre 2017, 20.35.07
1
Come si può non amare questa band
RECENSIONI
75
85
78
78
69
80
ARTICOLI
21/06/2014
Live Report
BLACK SABBATH + BLACK LABEL SOCIETY + REIGNWOLF
Unipol Arena, Casalecchio di Reno (BO), 18/06/2014
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
02/10/2017 - 19:36
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY: a gennaio il nuovo disco, ecco un video
13/12/2016 - 07:11
SUMMER BREEZE: aggiunti Black Label Society ed Excrementory Grindfuckers
14/10/2015 - 11:19
STARSICK SYSTEM: insieme ai Black Label Society il mese prossimo
28/08/2015 - 10:15
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY: una data in Italia a novembre
26/01/2015 - 13:37
THE DARKNESS: a luglio con i Black Label Society
20/09/2014 - 15:11
WACKEN OPEN AIR: annunciati Judas Priest, Rob Zombie, Black Label Society ed altri
09/07/2014 - 19:50
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY: il video di 'Angel Of Mercy'
09/05/2014 - 17:20
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY: video di I'm Broken con Phil Anselmo
31/03/2014 - 17:36
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY: guarda il nuovo video
21/03/2014 - 17:55
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY: due date in Italia a giugno, di cui una di supporto ai Black Sabbath
ULTIME NOTIZIE
02/10/2017 - 20:40
MORTUARY DRAPE: ecco la copertina ed il trailer del nuovo live DVD
02/10/2017 - 19:33
BROKEN HOPE: guarda il video di 'Blast Frozen'
02/10/2017 - 18:29
GOOD TIGER: nuovo brano online
02/10/2017 - 17:04
DEMONICAL: previste a novembre le nuove registrazioni
02/10/2017 - 15:13
SPECTRAL VOICE: in streaming tutto il nuovo album
02/10/2017 - 14:51
METAL CHURCH: diagnosticato un linfoma al batterista Stet Howland
02/10/2017 - 14:34
MARILYN MANSON: cancellati alcuni show dopo il recente infortunio
02/10/2017 - 14:20
GHOST: sostituito Papa Emeritus III durante un concerto
02/10/2017 - 12:03
SERENADE: ecco l'anteprima di 'Onirica'
02/10/2017 - 11:44
LECTERN: nuovo video online; al lavoro sul prossimo album
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     