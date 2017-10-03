      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Midnite City - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

05/10/17
IVORY TIMES
Paraboloid pt.1

06/10/17
L.A. GUNS
The Missing Peace

06/10/17
ANTARKTIS
Ildlaante

06/10/17
WHEELFALL
The Atrocity Reports

06/10/17
MARILYN MANSON
Heaven Upside Down

06/10/17
MARILLION
Living In FEAR

06/10/17
NECROMANTE
The Magickal Presence of Occult Forces

06/10/17
PRIMITIVE MAN
Caustic

06/10/17
CRACKHOUSE
Be No One. Be Nothing

06/10/17
AUTOGRAPH
Get off Your Ass

CONCERTI

03/10/17
MARILLION
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA (SALA SANTA CECILIA) - ROMA

04/10/17
MARILLION
TEATRO DEGLI ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

05/10/17
GRAVE DIGGER + LADY REAPER + NOVERIA
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

06/10/17
ONSLAUGHT + ARTILLERY + EXARSIS + CHRONOSPHERE
DAGDA LIVE CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)

06/10/17
ANTIMATTER
WISHLIST CLUB - ROMA

06/10/17
BLACK ANVIL
TETRIS - TRIESTE

06/10/17
FUROR GALLICO + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

06/10/17
UMBRA NOCTIS + VERATRUM + TULPA
THE ONE - CASSANO D'ADDA (MI)

06/10/17
GRAVE DIGGER + LADY REAPER + NOVERIA
EXENZIA ROCK CLUB - PRATO

07/10/17
SATYRICON
ZONA ROVERI - BOLOGNA
MIDNITE CITY: ecco il video di ''Summer of our Lives''
03/10/2017 - 10:51 (35 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
03/10/2017 - 10:51
MIDNITE CITY: ecco il video di ''Summer of our Lives''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
03/10/2017 - 16:37
WATAIN: annunciato un nuovo singolo EP per fine mese
03/10/2017 - 15:17
POWER QUEST: disponibile il nuovo video
03/10/2017 - 15:12
PROFANE OMEN: terminate le registrazioni del nuovo disco, ecco un video
03/10/2017 - 14:52
MAYHEM: annunciato il gruppo spalla del concerto di Roma
03/10/2017 - 14:33
METALLIZED: disponibili le nuove playlist su Spotify
03/10/2017 - 13:37
NOTHING MORE: online un nuovo video
03/10/2017 - 13:34
NO AMNESTY: a novembre il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli e un brano
03/10/2017 - 10:49
CO2: firmato un contratto con la Selfmadegod Records
03/10/2017 - 10:46
EMBRYO: il video del singolo 'The Same Difference'
03/10/2017 - 10:38
HEPTAEDIUM: online il terzo estratto dal nuovo disco
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     