MIDNITE CITY: ecco il video di ''Summer of our Lives''

|
I Midnite City hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della MetalHeavenLabel, il video di Summer Of Our Lives. Il brano fa parte dell'omonimo debut album in uscita il 20 di ottobre sotto l'egida della AOR Heaven. Di seguito trovate anche la tracklist ed i nomi dei membri della band.
Tracklist:
01. We Belong
02. Ghost Of My Old Friends
03. Summer Of Our Lives
04. Nothing’s Like Losing You
05. Last Beat Of My Heart
06. Everything You Meant To Me
07. Can’t Wait For The Nights
08. One Step Away
09. I Just Can’t Take It
10. Things She Said
11. Think About You
Band:
Rob Wylde (Tigertailz) - Voce
Pete Newdeck - Batteria
Miles Meakin - Chitarra
Shawn Charvette - Tastiere
Josh 'Tabbie' Williams - Basso