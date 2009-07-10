BURDEN OF GRIEF: 'Eye of the Storm' uscirà ad aprile 2018

|
I Burden Of Grief, formazione melodic death metal tedesca, annunciano di essere attualmente al lavoro sul loro nuovo e settimo album, che si intitolerà Eye of the Storm e che uscirà verso fine aprile 2018 per la Massacre Records. Le sessioni di missaggio e di masterizzazione avverranno presso i Kohlekeller Studio con l'aiuto di Kristian Kohlmannslehner.
Ecco come la band commenta questo disco:
"We know each other for more than 20 years now, long before the internet defined everything, back when tapetrading ruled the underground. So it was more than time to finally join forces to produce an album together. We are really looking forward to this collaboration, and so should you...!".