      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Burden Of Grief
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

06/10/17
GRAVITY
Noir

06/10/17
WHEELFALL
The Atrocity Reports

06/10/17
MARILYN MANSON
Heaven Upside Down

06/10/17
PRIMITIVE MAN
Caustic

06/10/17
CRACKHOUSE
Be No One. Be Nothing

06/10/17
MARILLION
Living In FEAR

06/10/17
AUTOGRAPH
Get off Your Ass

06/10/17
LORD OF THE LOST
Swan Songs II

06/10/17
L.A. GUNS
The Missing Peace

06/10/17
NECROMANTE
The Magickal Presence of Occult Forces

CONCERTI

06/10/17
ONSLAUGHT + ARTILLERY + EXARSIS + CHRONOSPHERE
DAGDA LIVE CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)

06/10/17
ANTIMATTER
WISHLIST CLUB - ROMA

06/10/17
BLACK ANVIL
TETRIS - TRIESTE

06/10/17
FUROR GALLICO + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

06/10/17
UMBRA NOCTIS + VERATRUM + TULPA
THE ONE - CASSANO D'ADDA (MI)

06/10/17
GRAVE DIGGER + LADY REAPER + NOVERIA
EXENZIA ROCK CLUB - PRATO

07/10/17
SATYRICON
ZONA ROVERI - BOLOGNA

07/10/17
ONSLAUGHT + ARTILLERY + DOOM PATROL
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)

07/10/17
STORMLORD
COMUNITA' GIOVANILE - BUSTO ARSIZIO (VA)

07/10/17
SYMPHONIA + SECRET WIZARD + KIMERA + DREAL
CIRCUS CLUB - SCANDICCI (FI)
BURDEN OF GRIEF: 'Eye of the Storm' uscirà ad aprile 2018
06/10/2017 - 21:00 (27 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
06/10/2017 - 21:00
BURDEN OF GRIEF: 'Eye of the Storm' uscirà ad aprile 2018
20/04/2010 - 20:40
BURDEN OF GRIEF: completato il nuovo album
21/09/2009 - 13:30
BURDEN OF GRIEF: primi dettagli sul nuovo album
28/08/2009 - 23:04
THE 11TH HOUR: l'artwork di 'Burden Of Grief'
17/08/2009 - 17:36
THE 11TH HOUR: rilasciano 'Burden Of Grief' a ottobre
10/07/2009 - 19:07
BURDEN OF GRIEF: ristampa del debut
ULTIME NOTIZIE
06/10/2017 - 21:16
HAMMERFALL: l'1 dicembre uscirà 'Glory To The Brave - 20 Year Anniversary Edition'
06/10/2017 - 21:11
NECROMANTE: tutto l'album di debutto in streaming
06/10/2017 - 20:54
HUMANASH: online il nuovo video
06/10/2017 - 20:42
AVENGED SEVENFOLD: il 15 dicembre uscirà la versione deluxe di 'The Stage'
06/10/2017 - 20:42
OPERATION MINDCRIME: il nuovo album uscirà a dicembre
06/10/2017 - 20:40
REVOLUTION SAINTS: guarda un nuovo video
06/10/2017 - 20:31
VUUR: disponibile un nuovo brano
06/10/2017 - 18:39
SAMAEL: ascolta la titletrack del nuovo disco
06/10/2017 - 17:27
ENSLAVED: nuovo video online
06/10/2017 - 14:06
CODE RED: guarda il video di ''Heat of the Night''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     