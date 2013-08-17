ANVIL: svelati maggiori dettagli sul nuovo album

|
Vedrà la luce il 19 gennaio 2018 via SPV/Steamhammer il nuovo disco dei canadesi Anvil, che si intitolerà Pounding The Pavement.
Di seguito ne riportiamo la tracklist, mentre a sinistra della pagina potete vederne l'artwork.
01. Bitch In The Box (4:29)
02. Ego (2:57)
03. Doing What I Want (3:17)
04. Smash Your Face (4:20)
05. Pounding The Pavement (3:05)
06. Rock That Shit (3:21)
07. Let It Go (3:00)
08. Nanook Of The North (5:57)
09. Black Smoke (3:26)
10. World Of Tomorrow (4:37)
11. Warming Up (3:03)
12. Don´t Tell Me (3:51) (bonus track)