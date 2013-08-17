ANVIL: svelati maggiori dettagli sul nuovo album

13/10/2017 - 19:22 (45 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Michele Eccheli "HeroOfSand_14" 2 la prima canzone l'è tutto un programma. Mi aspetto un buon album visto che non mi hanno mai deluso. 1 Premetto, è un po così, ma la cover degli anvil ha qualcosa in comune con quella dei piledriver di metal inquisition ... boh !!! Forse è come è tenuta la guitar .... mah ...