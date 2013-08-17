      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
L'album
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

13/10/17
AQUIVER
Frames

13/10/17
THROUGH THE EYES OF THE DEAD
Disomus

13/10/17
MORK
Ermitten Dal

13/10/17
FIREBREATHER
Firebreather

13/10/17
UNFOLD
Banshee O Beast

13/10/17
HALLATAR
No Stars Upon the Bridge

13/10/17
THE WALKING DEAD ORCHESTRA
Resurrect

13/10/17
ANCIENT VVISDOM
33

13/10/17
ALTARAGE
Endinghent

13/10/17
SAMAEL
Hegemony

CONCERTI

13/10/17
SOEN + MADDER MORTEM
CIRCOLO COLONY - BRESCIA

13/10/17
DOMINANZ
OLD SALOON - PEDEROBBA (TV)

13/10/17
SOUND STORM
JAILBREAK LIVE CLUB - ROMA

14/10/17
SMASH INTO PIECES + SERENADE + GUEST TBA
CIRCOLO COLONY - BRESCIA

14/10/17
AQUIVER
TUNNEL CLUB - REGGIO EMILIA

14/10/17
NANOWAR OF STEEL + BLACK CIABBATH + IMMORTADELL
INDIAN BIKERS - FOGGIA

14/10/17
SOUND STORM + HIDDEN LAPSE
COMUNITA' GIOVANILE - BUSTO ARSIZIO (VA)

14/10/17
CRAWLER
BELLOT'S PUB - CAPPELLA CANTONE (CR)

15/10/17
SMASH INTO PIECES + SERENADE + GUEST TBA
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

15/10/17
DOMINANZ
DAGDA LIVE CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)
ANVIL: svelati maggiori dettagli sul nuovo album
13/10/2017 - 19:22 (45 letture)

jek
Venerdì 13 Ottobre 2017, 20.46.23
2
la prima canzone l'è tutto un programma. Mi aspetto un buon album visto che non mi hanno mai deluso.
rik bay area thrash
Venerdì 13 Ottobre 2017, 20.03.16
1
Premetto, è un po così, ma la cover degli anvil ha qualcosa in comune con quella dei piledriver di metal inquisition ... boh !!! Forse è come è tenuta la guitar .... mah ...
RECENSIONI
70
s.v.
s.v.
82
69
70
80
77
73
65
65
ARTICOLI
13/04/2016
Live Report
UDO + ANVIL
Circolo Colony, Brescia (BS), 09/04/2016
17/08/2013
Intervista
ANVIL
Alla deriva a bordo di un'incudine
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
13/10/2017 - 19:22
ANVIL: svelati maggiori dettagli sul nuovo album
22/09/2017 - 21:34
ANVIL: ecco la copertina di 'Pounding The Pavement'
06/09/2017 - 21:29
ANVIL: tornano a marzo per due date
30/08/2017 - 09:15
ANVIL: terminate le registrazioni del prossimo disco
25/07/2017 - 11:15
BLACK ANVIL: una data in Italia ad ottobre
06/07/2017 - 09:56
ANVIL: a breve in studio per il nuovo disco
12/01/2017 - 07:20
BLACK ANVIL: ascolta tutto il nuovo disco
05/01/2017 - 20:14
BLACK ANVIL: online un altro brano
09/12/2016 - 11:39
BLACK ANVIL: online la titletrack del prossimo album
15/11/2016 - 17:46
BLACK ANVIL: 'As Was' uscirà a gennaio, ecco i dettagli e un estratto
ULTIME NOTIZIE
13/10/2017 - 19:19
MOONSPELL: ecco il lyric video di Evento
13/10/2017 - 19:15
POWERMAN 5000: guarda un nuovo video
13/10/2017 - 17:58
FOLKSTONE: svelate tracklist e cover del nuovo album
13/10/2017 - 17:46
TENGGER CAVALRY: disponibile il lyric video di ''Ritual And Redemption''
13/10/2017 - 17:40
SHAKRA: in streaming la nuova ''I will rise again''
13/10/2017 - 17:29
THE WARLOCKS: guarda il live video di ''Shake the dope Out''
13/10/2017 - 17:25
WEDNESDAY 13: online il video di ''Cadaverous''
13/10/2017 - 16:08
OMNIUM GATHERUM: online il nuovo singolo
13/10/2017 - 14:29
BEAST IN BLACK: guarda il lyric video di ''Beast In Black''
13/10/2017 - 09:57
MONTE PITTMAN: disponibile il video di 'New Blood Keeps Us Alive'
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     