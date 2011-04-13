KANSAS: ecco 'Dust in the Wind' dal nuovo live album

Discutine con noi sul FORUM Anna Rosa "annie" Lupo 1 Progressive "Metal"? Ma no, casomai Progressive Rock! Comunque, bando alle etichette: band immensa, da segnalare anche tutta la qualità compositiva degli album di tutti gli ex membri, da Steve Walsh (solista e con i suoi Streets), a John Elefante (i grandi Mastedon), fino all'inarrivable Kerry Livgren (con i suoi Proto-Kaw)