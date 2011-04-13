KANSAS: ecco 'Dust in the Wind' dal nuovo live album

Dopo aver recentemente presentato il brano Carry On Wayward Son
(che trovate qui
), la formazione progressive rock dei Kansas
svela ora l'ascolto di Dust in the Wind
, ulteriore pezzo estratto dal live album Leftoverture Live & Beyond
in uscita il 3 novembre per la InsideOut Music
.
Ecco di lato la copertina del lavoro e di seguito la tracklist e il player col brano:1. Icarus II
2. Icarus
3. Point of Know Return
4. Paradox
5. Journey from Mariabronn
6. Lamplight Symphony
7. Dust in the Wind
8. Rhythm in the Spirit
9. The Voyage of Eight Eighteen
10. Section 60
11. Carry On Wayward Son
12. The Wall
13. What’s on My Mind
14. Miracles out of Nowhere
15. Opus Insert
16. Questions of My Childhood
17. Cheyenne Anthem
18. Magnum Opus
19. Portrait (He Knew)