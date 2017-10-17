EISLEY/GOLDY: disponibile il video di ''The heart is a lonely hunter''

|
Il duo Eisley/Goldy, composto da David Glen Eisley e Craig Goldy (ex-Dio, Resurrection Kings) ed entrambi formalmente nei Giuffria, hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della Frontiers Music Srl, il video di The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter. Il brano è incluso nell'album di debutto Blood, Guts And Games in uscita l'1 dicembre. Di seguito è disponibile anche la tracklist.
Tracklist:
01. ‘The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter’
02. ‘I Don’t Belong Here Anymore’
03. ‘Lies I Can Live With’
04. ‘No More Prayers In The Night’
05. ‘Love Of The Game’
06. ‘Wings Of A Hurricane’
07. ‘Life, “If Only A Memory”’
08. ‘Soul Of Madness’
09. ‘Track Thirteen’
10. ‘Believe In One Another’