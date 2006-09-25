MISTHERIA: i dettagli del nuovo disco

|
Il tastierista italiano Mistheria ha firmato un accordo discografico con la Rockshots Records, che si occuperà di pubblicare il 15 dicembre Gemini, il nuovo disco strumentale del musicista.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist e la line-up dell'album, mentre in fondo è disponibile il trailer:
01 - Hands Of Fire
02 - Angels In The Shadow
03 - Fight Of The Bumblebee
04 - Moonlight Sonata
05 - Air "The Day After"
06 - Devil's Step
07 - Prayer To God
08 - Prog Fantasy
09 - Falling Stars
10 - My Dear Chopin
11 - Asturias
12 - Adagio in G minor
13 - Metal Piano Sonata op.13
Mistheria - music, arrangements, keyboards
Roger Staffelbach - guitar
Leonardo Porcheddu - guitar
Ivan Mihaljevic - guitar
Steve Di Giorgio - bass
Dino Fiorenza - bass
John Macaluso - drums
Special Guest:
Christopher Caffery - guitar
Roy Z - guitar