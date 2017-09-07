ANIMA DAMNATA: tutti i dettagli del prossimo album

Dopo aver recentemente firmato l'accordo discografico per Godz Ov War Productions / Malignant Voices
(qui
la notizia), gli Anima Damnata
svelano ora i dettagli del loro nuovo album.
Il disco, dal titolo Nefarious Seed Grows to Bring Forth Supremacy of the Beast
, sarà disponibile sul mercato a partire dal primo novembre e sarà acquistabile nei formati CD, LP da 12" e digitale. Il disco sarà promosso durante l'Abhorrent Desecration Tour
, durante il quale il gruppo supporterà i Black Witchery
, i Possession
e i Nyogthaeblisz
.
Ecco le parole della band in merito al lavoro:
"The "Nefarious Seed..." was meant to be more intense and overwhelming than our previous releases. It is like a demon sitting on your chest, taking your breath away. Although it is more mature and less chaotic, it strikes with greater precision at the foundations of extreme metal music. This album is rather self-inspired; however, some influences of bands like Deicide, Sarcofago and Morbid Angel may be audible. The lyrical concept is mostly set upon Promethean values, the inner strength driven by the darkest visions, and the impending end of all religions. The production of the album follows the pattern set on Scott Burns' early works, but it has been enriched with foul miasma. The "Nefarious Seed..." completes our rapturous pentalogy dedicated to the Horned Lord. There is a bad moon on the rise, and the future is dark
".Nefarious Seed Grows to Bring Forth Supremacy of the Beast
è stato prodotto da M.
(Mgla
). Ecco di lato la copertina, a cura di Mar.A Artworks
, e di seguito la tracklist e l'ascolto dei brani Uprising Lucifer
e Through Abomination Till Ecstasy
:1.The Promethean Blood
2.Praise the Fall of God
3.Uprising Lucifer
4.Through Abomination 'Till Ecstasy
5.I Hail His Name
6.Your Life Is Cursed
7.Numinous Ascension Into a Black Hole
8.His Light Shines Upon Me
9.Blend Into Satan
10.Void of the Abyss