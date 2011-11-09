SCORPIONS: tutti i dettagli della raccolta di ballad

|
Dopo aver annunciato la pubblicazione della nuova raccolta di ballad Born To Touch Your Feelings, i rocker tedeschi Scorpions hanno svelato tutti i dettagli di questo best-of, in uscita il 24 novembre e che includerà anche due nuovi brani registrati la scorsa estate.
Ecco la tracklist, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:
Born To Touch Your Feelings (MTV Unplugged Studio Edit)
Still Loving You (Comeblack Version)
Wind Of Change (Comeblack Version)
Always Somewhere” (2015 Remaster)
Send Me An Angel (New Acoustic Version 2017)
Holiday (2015 Remaster)
Eye Of The Storm (Radio Edit)
When The Smoke Is Going Down (2015 Remaster)
Lonely Nights
Gypsy Life
House Of Cards (Single Edit)
The Best Is Yet To Come
When You Came Into My Life (MTV Unplugged Studio Edit)
Lady Starlight (2015 Remaster)
Follow Your Heart (New Full Band Version 2017)
Melrose Avenue (New Song)
Always Be With You (New Song)