SCORPIONS: tutti i dettagli della raccolta di ballad
21/10/2017 - 14:20 (60 letture)

Maz
Sabato 21 Ottobre 2017, 16.51.58
1
Ok avendo a disposizione track list e soprattutto copertina....avvaloro ancora di più quello che ho detto sulla base della notizia precedente...clone inutile (per me) seppur rinnovata ed in parte riregistrata di quel famoso "Gold Ballads" che già non mi incantò ai tempi....ka cosa pazzesca è che il mio lettore in modalità random mentre scrivo mi ha pescato "Big City Nights" da "Love at First Sight" dei primi anni '80....che dire segno del destino e grandissimo pezzo....stay metallized 👊
ARTICOLI
04/07/2016
Live Report
SCORPIONS
MEO Arena, Lisbona, 28/06/2016
14/11/2015
Live Report
SCORPIONS + GUESTS
Roma (RM)/Assago (MI), 9-11/11/2015
07/03/2015
Articolo
SCORPIONS - URAGANO TEDESCO
ALTRE NOTIZIE
21/10/2017 - 14:20
SCORPIONS: tutti i dettagli della raccolta di ballad
19/10/2017 - 18:09
SCORPIONS: a novembre una raccolta di ballad con due inediti
12/09/2016 - 18:24
SCORPIONS: Mikkey Dee entra in pianta stabile
11/11/2015 - 16:17
GAMMA RAY: non ci saranno stasera di spalla agli Scorpions
04/11/2015 - 23:22
SCORPIONS: disponibile la versione demo di un brano inedito
30/09/2015 - 10:10
SCORPIONS: in streaming il 3 novembre per il cinquantesimo anniversario
25/09/2015 - 09:43
SCORPIONS: versione demo inedita online
16/09/2015 - 18:15
SCORPIONS: diffusa la versione demo di un brano inedito
29/08/2015 - 09:39
SCORPIONS: in arrivo le ristampe deluxe editions per il cinquantesimo anniversario
14/07/2015 - 20:34
SCORPIONS: due album storici saranno ristampati e pubblicati a novembre
