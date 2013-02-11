VREID: firmano per la Season Of Mist

|
I Vreid, formazione melodic black metal norvegese, annunciano di aver stretto un accordo discografico con la Season Of Mist in vista della pubblicazione del prossimo album, l'ottavo della carriera nonché successore di Sólverv (2015). I dettagli del lavoro saranno diffusi prossimamente.
Ecco il comunicato della band:
"We are extremely pleased to get signed by Season of Mist. Like us, they have been around for years, and we have a strong relationship to their people and admiration for their work. We are well on our way with our new album, and are very proud to have Season of Mist as a partner when we will launch the upcoming beast. Our march continues".