DARK FORTRESS: a novembre la ristampa dei primi due dischi

Il prossimo 24 novembre la Century Media Records ristamperà i primi due dischi dei blackster tedeschi Dark Fortress in formato CD, vinile e digitale.
Gli album sono stati rimasterizzati da V. Santura ed avranno un nuovo artwork restaurato dall'originale.
Ecco di seguito le tracklist complete:
Tales From Eternal Dusk:
CD 1
The Arcanum Of The Cursed
Pilgrim Of The Nightly Spheres
Twilight
Apocalypse
Immortality Profound (Trilogy) - Dreaming... (Chapter 1)
Immortality Profound (Trilogy) - Throne Of Sombre Thoughts (Chapter 2)
Immortality Profound (Trilogy) - Captured In Eternity's Eyes (Chapter 3)
Misanthropic Invocation
Crimson Tears
Tales From Eternal Dusk
Moments Of Mournful Splendour (At The Portal To Infinity)
CD 2
Cryptic Winterforest
Towards Immortality
Emperor Of The Majestic Nights
The Mystic Medieval Times” (Demo 1996)
Eternal War” (Demo 1996)
Passing The Shadowgates” (Demo 1996)
Into My Deepest Desire” (Demo 1996)
Reborn In A Frozen Kingdom” (Demo 1996)
Tracks 1-3: 1997 Towards Immortality EP recording session
Tracks 4-8: 1996 The Rebirth Of The Dark Age demo
- bonus tracks only included on CD / digital album
Profane Genocidal Creations:
Introduction
Defiance Of Death
Passage To Extinction
In Morte Aeternitas
Moribound Be Thy Creation
Through Ages Of War
Blood Of The Templars
Warlord (Face The Angel Of Pestilence)
Battles Rage In The Infernal Depth
A Fortress Dark
I Am The Black Wizards / Emperor cover *
Eye Of The Greyhound / Unanimated cover *
* - bonus tracks only included on CD / digital album
Ecco inoltre due anticipazioni delle ristampe: