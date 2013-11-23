AVATAR: svelati i dettagli del nuovo album

|
E' stata rivelata oggi la data di uscita del nuovo album degli Avatar: Avatar Country, questo il titolo, vedrà la luce il 12 gennaio via Century Media Records Ltd. (eccetto che in nord America, distribuito dalla Entertainment One).
Il disco è stato prodotto questa estate da Jay Ruston e di seguito ne riportiamo la tracklist ed il video ufficiale del brano A Statue Of The King.
01. Glory To Our King
02. Legend Of The King
03. The King Welcomes You To Avatar Country
04. King's Harvest
05. The King Wants You
06. The King Speaks
07. A Statue Of The King
08. King After King
09. Silent Songs Of The King Pt. 1 - Winter Comes When The King Dreams Of Snow
10. Silent Songs Of The King Pt. 2 - The King's Palace