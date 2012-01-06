THE USED: venerdì il nuovo album, ecco un lyric video

|
Quello che vedete di seguito è il lyric video che i rocker The Used hanno realizzato per Rise Up Lights, nuovo singolo. Il brano anticipa la pubblicazione (via Hopeless Records) di The Canyon, album in uscita il 27 ottobre.
The Canyon - Tracklist:
1. For You
2. Cold War Telescreen
3. Broken Windows
4. Rise Up Lights
5. Vertigo Cave
6. Pretty Picture
7. Funeral Post
8. Upper Falls
9. The Divine Absence (This Is Water)
10. Selfies In Aleppo
11. Moving The Mountain (Odysseus Surrenders)
12. Over and Over Again
13. The Quiet War
14. Moon-Dream
15. The Nexus
16. About You (No Songs Left to Sing)
17. The Mouth Of The Canyon