DYING GORGEOUS LIES: svelato il nuovo chitarrista

La formazione thrash metal tedesca dei Dying Gorgeous Lies annuncia la dipartita del chitarrista SakFat, entrato in lineup lo scorso aprile. A sostituirlo sarà Just'in Sane.
Ecco di seguito il comunicato del gruppo:
"Unfortunately we have to announce that Sak Fat and DGL will go seperate ways. It was an incredible time, first of all of course the Northern America tour earlier this year. We want to thank him for this time and wish him good luck for his future projects. BUT we'd also like to introduce his more than worthy successor on the lead guitar today: he's fast, he's loud, he's JUST INSANE! Ladies and Gentlemen: We are proud to present Just'in Sane! He is working on a solo for a brand-new song right now...".