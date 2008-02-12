MAGNUM: a gennaio il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli

|
Il prossimo 19 gennaio la Steamhammer/SPV pubblicherà Lost On The Road To Eternity, nuovo disco degli storici rocker britannici Magnum, che sarà disponibile in formato CD digipack, doppio LP e digitale.
L'album conterrà una bonus CD con alcuni brani registrati al festival Leyendas Del Rock e sarà anticipato dal singolo Without Love, mentre sulla titletrack sarà presente Tobias Sammet come ospite.
Ecco la tracklist, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina curata da Rodney Matthews:
CD 1
01. Peaches And Cream (4:54)
02. Show Me Your Hands (5:45)
03. Storm Baby (6:13)
04. Welcome To The Cosmic Cabaret (8:08)
05. Lost On The Road To Eternity (5:54)
06. Without Love (5:55)
07. Tell Me What You've Got to Say (6:27)
08. Ya Wanna Be Someone (5:56)
09. Forbidden Masquerade (5:02)
10. Glory To Ashes (5:35)
11. King Of The World (7:04)
CD 2 (Bonus Live Disc)
01. Sacred Blood – Divine Lies (6:48)
02. Crazy Old Mothers (5:35)
03. Your Dreams Won't Die (5:56)
04. Twelve Men Wise And Just (6:21)