LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMES: ascolta il brano 'From the Dust Returned'

E' ora disponibile in streaming su Youtube il brano From the Dust Returned, nuovo pezzo che i Like Moths To Flames hanno estratto dal loro prossimo album Dark Divine, in uscita il 3 novembre per la Rise Records. Trovate il player in basso.
Ecco le parole di Chris Roetter, cantante della band, in merito alla canzone:
"We are super excited to share From The Dust Returned. It’s one of my favourite songs on the album. It keeps a lot of old elements of the band in tact while trying to tap into some of the stuff that really inspired us to play music when we were younger".
Dark Divine - Tracklist:
1. New Plagues
2. Nowhere Left to Sink
3. Shallow Truths for Shallow Minds
4. Dark Divine
5. Empty the Same
6. From The Dust Returned
7. Even God Has a Hell
8. Mischief Managed
9. Instinctive Intuition
10. The Skeletons I Keep
11. False Idol