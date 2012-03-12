SEVENTH WONDER: svelato il titolo del quinto album

|
Si intitolerà Tiara il nuovo e quinto album dei Seventh Wonder, formazione progressive metal svedese guidata dal cantante Tommy Karevik. Secondo quanto annunciato all'interno del comunicato ufficiale che trovate di seguito, il disco sarà un concept album e conterrà tredici canzoni; inoltre, sarà il primo a vedere alla batteria Stefan Norgren, entrato in formazione dopo la pubblicazione di The Great Escape, ultimo lavoro della band di sette anni fa.
Maggiori dettagli saranno svelati prossimamente.
"Dear friends,
It is with great pleasure that I can share with you this exciting news:
SEVENTH WONDER is back with their fifth studio album, titled ‘Tiara’.
The new album is now in the final stages of mixing, and it is being mixed at Lionheart Studio in Oslo, Norway by Oyvind Voldmo Larsen (who also mixed “Inner Enemy” and “The Promise”).
It is the first studio album to feature Stefan Norgren on drums, and in two weeks the album will be passed on to Jens Bogren of Fascination studios for mastering. Jens has previously worked on albums by Symphony X, Katatonia, Opeth and James LaBrie.
The 13 tracks of this concept album will visit some new sonic spaces for Seventh Wonder, while staying true to their form.
After the mastering, the finished album will be delivered to Frontiers Records for a world wide release.
“We’ve watched you since the dawn of time,
with every moment gone by.
A million suns fade and die,
this is the end?”
Beware, for they’re coming….!
#Tiara
//Arjan"