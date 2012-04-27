      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Il live
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

01/11/17
ANIMA DAMNATA
Nefarious Seed Grows to Bring Forth Supremacy of the Beast

02/11/17
MORTUARY DRAPE
30th Anniversary Show (DVD)

03/11/17
ADIMIRON
Et Liber Eris

03/11/17
ANTI-FLAG
American Fall

03/11/17
KANSAS
Leftoverture Live & Beyond (live album)

03/11/17
LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMES
Dark Divine

03/11/17
MOONSPELL
1755

03/11/17
KAWIR
Exilasmos

03/11/17
BLUES PILLS
Lady in Gold Live in Paris

03/11/17
EGONAUT
The Omega

CONCERTI

01/11/17
BLUE HOUR GHOSTS
PITAGORA - LUGAGNANO (VR)

02/11/17
BROTHER FIRETRIBE + SHIRAZ LANE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

03/11/17
THE RUINS OF BEVERAST + CARONTE
BLUE ROSE SALOON - MILANO

03/11/17
CADAVERIA + GUESTS
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

04/11/17
MAKE THEM SUFFER + NOVELISTS + CURSED EARTH
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

04/11/17
CULT OF PARTHENOPE BLACK METAL FEST
CELLAR THEORY - NAPOLI

04/11/17
LIONSOUL + LACHESIS + VALAR MORGHULIS
THE ONE - CASSANO D'ADDA (MI)

04/11/17
DAWN OF MEMORIES + STONEDRIFT
ARCI MARASMA 51 - CODISOTTO DI LUZZARA (RE)

05/11/17
H.E.A.T + DEGREED + BLACK DIAMONDS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

05/11/17
RHAPSODY OF FIRE + ORDEN OGAN + UNLEASH THE ARCHERS
DAGDA LIVE CLUB - BORGO PRIOLO (PV)
ENTOMBED: a breve in uscita il live registrato a Malmö lo scorso anno
01/11/2017 - 09:46 (23 letture)

RECENSIONI
80
83
80
86
s.v.
85
99
ARTICOLI
20/10/2014
Intervista
ENTOMBED A.D.
Back for the metal fight
13/10/2014
Live Report
ENTOMBED A.D. + GRAVE + IMPLODE
Circolo Colony, Brescia - 05/10/2014
12/05/2012
Intervista
Entombed
Birra, metal, headbanging e… Spaghetti!
01/05/2012
Live Report
ENTOMBED + BUFFALO GRILLZ + SOUTHERN DRINKSTRUCTION
Traffic Club, Roma, 27/04/2012
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
01/11/2017 - 09:46
ENTOMBED: a breve in uscita il live registrato a Malmö lo scorso anno
19/07/2017 - 07:38
ENTOMBED A.D.: sostituiranno i Morbid Angel nella data in Sardegna
30/10/2016 - 10:24
ENTOMBED: la nuova line-up esordisce dal vivo, ecco i video amatoriali
25/10/2016 - 17:14
ENTOMBED A.D.: ecco il video di 'Dead Dawn'
10/08/2016 - 17:08
VOIVOD: in arrivo uno split EP con gli Entombed A.D.
02/06/2016 - 14:39
ENTOMBED A.D.: a novembre una data in Italia con Voivod e Conan
18/05/2016 - 11:23
MORBID EVILS: ecco la cover di 'Damn Deal Done' degli Entombed
18/02/2016 - 20:39
ENTOMBED A.D.: guarda il nuovo video
15/01/2016 - 20:15
ENTOMBED A.D.: disponibile il primo singolo del nuovo album
19/11/2015 - 20:19
ENTOMBED A.D.: prevista per febbraio l'uscita del nuovo disco
ULTIME NOTIZIE
01/11/2017 - 10:22
CRESCENT: firmano per la Listenable Records
01/11/2017 - 10:14
APOPHYS: a gennaio il secondo disco, ecco i dettagli ed un brano
01/11/2017 - 09:53
CONVERGE: il video di ''A Single Tear''
01/11/2017 - 08:56
MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY: online un nuovo brano
01/11/2017 - 08:52
THE FACELESS: ascolta la nuova ''Digging The Grave''
01/11/2017 - 08:47
CREST OF DARKNESS: guarda un nuovo lyric video
31/10/2017 - 19:58
SHINING (SWE): ascolta un altro brano
31/10/2017 - 18:22
WILDESTARR: nuovo album a dicembre
31/10/2017 - 18:20
THE DEAD DAISIES: ecco il video di un nuovo brano
31/10/2017 - 18:14
HEAVEN & EARTH: guarda un nuovo video
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     