ENTOMBED: a breve in uscita il live registrato a Malmö lo scorso anno

Il prossimo 10 novembre la Threeman Recordings
pubblicherà Clandestine / Malmö
, doppio CD e DVD che immortala il concerto tenuto il 12 novembre dello scorso anno a Malmö dagli Entombed
, durante il quale la band ha suonato nella sua interezza tutto Clandestine
assieme alla Malmö Symphony Orchestra
.
Ricordiamo che oltre ad Alex Hellid
, Uffe Cederlund
e Nicke Andersson
, la nuova formazione vede la presenza di Robert Andersson
alla voce e Edvin Aftonfalk
al basso, entrambi ex-Morbus Chron
.
Ecco la tracklist, a questo link
è possibile pre-ordinare il live.01. Prelude - Clandestine
02. Living Dead
03. Sinners Bleed
04. Evilyn
05. Blessed Be
06. Interlude - The Deep Slumber
07. Stranger Aeons
08. Chaos Breed
09. Crawl
10. Severe Burns
11. Postlude - Through The Collonades
12. Act I - Malmö Symphony Orchestra
13. Intro
14. Living Dead
15. Sinners Bleed
16. Evilyn
17. Blessed Be
18. Strangers Aeons
19. Chaos Breed
20. Crawl
21. Severe Burns
22. Through The Collonades
23. Left Hand Path
24. Act II – Entombed