CRESCENT: firmano per la Listenable Records

La formazione death metal egiziana Crescent ha firmato un accordo discografico con la Listenable Records che pubblicherà nel febbraio del prossimo The Order Of Amenti, il secondo disco della band registrato nei Vamacara studio in Francia.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina curata da Michal 'Xaay’ Loranc:
Reciting Spells To Mutilate Apophis
Sons Of Monthu
Obscuring The Light
Through The Scars Of Horus
The Will Of Amon-Ra
Beyond The Path Of Amenti
The Twelfth Gate
In The Name Of Osiris