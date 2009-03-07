ATROCITY: firmano per la Massacre Records

|
La Massacre Records annuncia l'ingresso nel proprio roster degli Atrocity in vista della pubblicazione del nuovo album, successore di Okkult del 2013. Prossimamente saranno svelati i dettagli del disco.
Ecco di seguito le parole della band:
"It's sheer lunacy: ATROCITY signs with Massacre Records - the label that accompanied the band during its most important and defining period in the mid-90's and which released ATROCTIY classics like "BLUT", "Willenskraft" or "Werk 80". The fact, that Jochen Richert and his Soulfood Music-team are now on board too - after Soulfood Music and Massacre Records have recently joined forces - makes it perfect! Back then, Jochen was already a successful distribution partner. We're looking forward to the collaboration with Thomas and Massacre Records, and we're going to emerge from the darkness very soon! Let the Swabian invasion begin!"