LEAVES` EYES: a gennaio il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli

Il prossimo 12 gennaio la AFM Records pubblicherà Sign Of The Dragonhead, il nuovo disco dei Leaves' Eyes prodotto da Alexander Krull di cui sono stati svelati ieri i dettagli.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina curata da Stefan Heilemann:
1. Sign Of The Dragonhead
2. Across The Sea
3. Like A Mountain
4. Jomsborg
5. Völva
6. Riders On The Wind
7. Fairer Than The Sun
8. Shadows In The Night
9. Rulers Of Wind And Waves
10. Fires In The North
11. Waves Of Euphoria