HUMANASH: ecco i dettagli dell'album d'esordio

|
Uscirà venerdì 17 novembre per la Jolly Roger Records nei formati CD, vinile e digitale Reborn from the Ashes, mini-album di debutto degli Humanash. La versione LP (prime cento copie in vinile rosso) comprende un inserto a quattro pagine con fumetto e CD.
La band, guidata da John Goldfinch (voce de L'Impero Delle Ombre), vede in formazione Peruvian alla batteria, Francis Probus e Gabriel Goya alle chitarre e Nicholas Lestat al basso; alla lineup ufficiale si aggiunge per il primo brano del disco Steve Sylverster, voce dei Death SS.
Reborn from the Ashes - tracklist:
1. Evil Metal Obsession
2. Night Adventure in a Desecrated Church
3. The Nightmare Begins
4. Reborn from the Ashes
5. The Liberation of the Cursed Spirit
6. Eternal Darkness of Being
Ecco di seguito i primi tre estratti del disco e il video di Night Adventure in a Desecrated Church: