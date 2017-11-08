NORRSKOLD: al lavoro sul nuovo materiale

|
Dopo il successo ottenuto durante il recente tour nell'Europa dell'est insieme agli Amon Amarth, la formazione melodic black/folk metal svedese dei Norrsköld annuncia di aver dato il via ai lavori riguardanti il nuovo materiale che comporrà il prossimo album, successore di Withering Virtue - The Second Chapter uscito lo scorso marzo. Secondo quanto comunicato, le registrazioni si terranno durante la seconda metà del 2018, in vista della pubblicazione che invece avverrà nei primi mesi del 2019.
Ecco il comunicato della band:
"Currently we have demo songs for about 10 songs, with more ideas constantly coming up. Following the classical trademark of Norrsköld, we aim at writing songs that are both brutal and catchy at the same time, where blast beats and devilish twin guitar harmonies are mixed with sections of pure evil in auditive format. We're determined to write as exciting and original songs as we possibly can, while maintaining the melodic nerve that defines our music. As always, we do not fear to mix styles and influences in our songwriting, which gives us the edge of "multimetal". The upcoming album will definitly please fans of classical melodic metal bands like Dissection, Arch Enemy and old In Flames while also giving the listeners new elements of melodic metal that have never been heard before. Keep an eye out for more updates on the album process, and make sure to follow Norrsköld on Facebook, Instagram, Spotify and Twitter!"
Maggiori dettagli saranno svelati prossimamente.