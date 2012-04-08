MECHANICAL GOD CREATION: annunciato il nuovo bassista

|
I deathster italiani Mechanical God Creation annunciano l'ingresso in formazione del nuovo bassista Michele Attolino, già membro di gruppi quali The Foreshadowing e A Taste Of Fear. Di seguito il comunicato ufficiale:
"We are extremely happy to present Michele Attolino as our new official bass player. We are really lucky to have found him because we believe he completes perfecly the line-up as a great musician and great person, he can contribute with her experience to the band's growth. We are ready to continue our musical project in the best possible way".
Ecco il commento dell'artista in merito al suo ingresso nella band:
"I couldn’t be more excited to join Mechanical God Creation! I consider them one of the best (death) metal band in Italy. When they contacted me to talk about the possibility to be part of this crew, I was really proud. Now, I look forward to experiencing the creative process, sharing stages on upcoming tours. Thank you guys!"
I Mechanical God Creation sono attualmente impegnati presso gli Alpha Omega Studios per le registrazioni del loro terzo album, i cui dettagli saranno svelati prossimamente.