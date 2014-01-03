MATERDEA: a dicembre l'edizione deluxe di 'A Rose for Egeria'

Uscirà il 15 dicembre in Europa via Rockshots Records
l'edizione deluxe di A Rose for Egeria
, terzo album della band torinese dei MaterDea
. E' già possibile preordinare il disco collegandosi qui
.
La band è attualmente impegnata in studio con le registrazioni dei brani che andranno a comporre il nuovo e quarto album della carriera, che uscirà nel 2018.A Rose for Egeria
- Tracklist:1. Beyond the Painting
2. Tàlagor of the Storms
3. Whispers of the Great Mother
4. Merlin and the Unicorn
5. A Rose for Egeria
6. An Unexpected Guest
7. Land of Wonder
8. Altars of Secrets
9. Prelude to the Rush
10. Running all Night with the Wind
11. Haerelneth's Journey
12. The Green Man (Bonus Track)