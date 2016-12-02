VUUR: una data in Italia a febbraio

|
In occasione delle date di supporto all'album di debutto In This Moment We Are Free - Cities
uscito il 20 ottobre per la InsideOut Music
, i VUUR
di Anneke Van Giersbergen
suoneranno in Italia come headliner il prossimo 24 febbraio, nello specifico ai Magazzini Generali
di Milano. Ricordiamo che la band arriverà nel nostro Paese anche l'1 dicembre insieme ai Myrath
, di supporto agli Epica
(qui
i dettagli).
VUUR 2018 UK and European headline tourFeb 06: Leeds, The Wardrobe - UK
Feb 07: Glasgow, O2 ABC2 - UK
Feb 08: Newcastle, Cluny - UK
Feb 09: Manchester, Factory - UK
Feb 10: Birmingham, Asylum - UK
Feb 12: Bochum, Rockpalast - Germany
Feb 13: Hamburg, Marx - Germany
Feb 14: Berlin, Lido - Germany
Feb 16: Prague, Nová Chmelnice - Czech Republic
Feb 17: Krakow, Żaczek - Poland
Feb 18: Budapest, A38 Hajó - Hungary
Feb 20: Munich, Backstage Club - Germany
Feb 21: Stuttgart, ClubCANN - Germany
Feb 22: Aschaffenburg, Colas-Saal - GermanyFeb 24: Milan, Magazzini Generali - ItalyFeb 25: Pratteln, Mini Z7 - Switzerland