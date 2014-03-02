      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

14/11/17
NO AMNESTY
Psychopathology

17/11/17
IMPERIOUS
ales Of Woe - The Journey Of Odysseus - Part II: From Hades To Ithaca

17/11/17
IMPERIOUS
Tales Of Woe - The Journey Of Odysseus - Part I: From Ilion To Hades

17/11/17
INFERNAL BLAST
Wolves Elitism Speech

17/11/17
HUMANASH
Reborn from the Ashes

17/11/17
DESPITE EXILE
Relics

17/11/17
NIGHT OF SUICIDE
Broken

17/11/17
THE ADICTS
And It Was So!

17/11/17
OBLIVION
The Path Towards

17/11/17
AOSOTH
V: The Inside Scriptures

CONCERTI

11/11/17
GAME OVER + NATIONAL SUICIDE + GUESTS
CASEIFICIO LA ROSA - POVIGLIO (RE)

11/11/17
TIMO KOTIPELTO & JANI LIIMATAINEN + BABEL FISH + ONE GLASS EYE
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

11/11/17
GORGOROTH + GEHENNA
REVOLVER - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

11/11/17
HARDCORE SUPERSTAR + FOZZY
NEW AGE CLUB - RONCADE (TV)

11/11/17
L.A. GUNS + STONE TRIGGER
CIRCOLO COLONY - BRESCIA

11/11/17
DARK LUNACY + SINATRAS
MIDIAN LIVE - CREMONA

11/11/17
HORRID + DISPISING AGE + KARNAR
COMUNITA' GIOVANILE - BUSTO ASRIZIO (VA)

11/11/17
MARCHE FUNEBRE + TETHRA + GUESTS
BLUE ROSE CLUB - BRESSO (MI)

12/11/17
HARDCORE SUPERSTAR + FOZZY
ORION LIVE - CIAMPINO (RM)

12/11/17
L.A. GUNS + STONE TRIGGER
TEATRO AURORA - MARGHERA (VE)
BLEEDING GODS: disponibile il nuovo video
11/11/2017 - 14:19 (20 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
11/11/2017 - 14:19
BLEEDING GODS: disponibile il nuovo video
25/10/2017 - 09:45
BLEEDING GODS: firmano per la Nuclear Blast Records
09/02/2015 - 12:20
BLEEDING GODS: annunciata la data di uscita del disco
12/01/2015 - 09:33
BLEEDING GODS: guarda il lyric video di 'Shepherd Of Souls'
31/12/2014 - 10:35
BLEEDING GODS: terminate le registrazioni del debutto
17/12/2014 - 15:52
BLEEDING GODS: svelato l'artwork
20/03/2014 - 11:02
BLEEDING GODS: cambio nella line up
02/03/2014 - 01:16
BLEEDING GODS: firmano per la Punishment 18 Records
ULTIME NOTIZIE
11/11/2017 - 15:00
PALE HORSEMAN: pubblicato un nuovo brano
11/11/2017 - 14:35
ANTIGAMA: tutto il nuovo EP ascoltabile in streaming
11/11/2017 - 07:31
FAITH NO MORE: morto l'ex-cantante Chuck Mosley
11/11/2017 - 07:13
HORN: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
11/11/2017 - 07:12
DESTRUCTION: ecco il video della nuova versione di 'United By Hatred'
11/11/2017 - 07:05
INSANITY ALERT: firmano per la Season Of Mist
10/11/2017 - 20:18
EMBRYO: online il terzo singolo
10/11/2017 - 19:50
VUUR: una data in Italia a febbraio
10/11/2017 - 18:05
THE DARK ELEMENT: disponibile il video di 'The Ghost And The Reaper'
10/11/2017 - 18:00
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY: a gennaio il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli ed un brano
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     