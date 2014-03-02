BLEEDING GODS: disponibile il nuovo video

|
Gli olandesi Bleeding Gods hanno diffuso il video ufficiale realizzato per il brano From Feast To Beast estratto da Dodekathlon, il nuovo disco della formazione death/black che sarà pubblicato il 12 gennaio dalla Nuclear Blast Records.
Ecco la tracklist ed il video, curato da Sebastiaan Spijker:
Bloodguilt (Nemean Lion)
Multiple Decapitation (Lernaean Hydra)
Beloved by Artemis (Ceryneian Hind)
From Feast To Beast (Erymanthian Boar)
Inhuman Humiliation (Augean Stables)
Birds Of Hate (Stymphalian Birds)
Saviour Of Crete (Cretan Bull)
Tyrannical Blood (Mares Of Diomedes)
Seeds Of Distrust (Belt Of Hippolyta)
Tripled Anger (Cattle Of Geryon)
Hera’s Orchard (Apples Of The Hesperides)
Hound Of Hell (Cerberus)