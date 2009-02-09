STEVE HACKETT: a gennaio il nuovo live album

|
Il 26 gennaio 2018 l'etichetta InsideOut Music pubblicherà Wuthering Nights: Live In Birmingham, il nuovo live album di Steve Hackett. Il lavoro è stato filmato alla Birmingham Symphony Hall durante il Genesis Revisited & Classic Hackett Tour, ultima serie di concerti del chitarrista. Secondo quanto annunciato, la release sarà disponibile sotto forma di special edition 2DVD + 2CD Digipak, ma anche in Blu-Ray e in digitale.
Il tour in questione celebra l'anniversario dei quarant'anni di Wind & Wuthering, l'ultimo album di Hackett nella formazione dei Genesis. Per l'occasione, l'artista e la band hanno riproposto cinque brani dell'album: Eleventh Earl Of Mar, One For The Vine, Blood On The Rooftops, …In That Quiet Earth e Afterglow.
Il DVD include, oltre alla performance e ai retroscena del concerto alla Birmingham Symphony Hall, i video dei brani Behind the Smoke, Fifty Miles from the North Pole e West to East, estratti da The Night Siren.