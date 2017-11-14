ROTHEADS: debuttano a gennaio, ecco i dettagli e un brano

|
I Rotheads, quartetto thrash/death metal proveniente dalla Romania, annunciano il loro debutto discografico: la band, infatti, esordirà il 22 gennaio con l'album Sewer Fiends, in uscita per la Memento Mori.
Ecco di lato la copertina, realizzata dall'artista Cesar Valladares, e di seguito la tracklist e il primo brano estratto, dal titolo Rats in the Walls:
1. Sewer Fiends
2. From the Glowing Goo Rise
3. Rats in the Walls
4. Psychic Leech
5. Servants of the Unlight
6. The Mad Oracle of Seweropolis
7. Dance of the Vermin