MIDNITE HELLION: annunciato il nuovo chitarrista

La formazione heavy metal statunitense dei Midnight Hellion annuncia l'ingresso in formazione del chitarrista Mark Siedlecki II. Ecco il comunicato ufficiale:
"We are extremely pleased to introduce the newest HellionMark Siedlecki II on lead guitar! Mark comes from Jersey Blackened Thrashers, Anticosm, who we have had the pleasure of sharing the stage with in the past. His style, tone, and attitude is a perfect fit, and we are honored to have him in our ranks! Give Mark a warm welcome and come see him Rip It Up live with us at his debut concert on Saturday, December 2nd at Paul's Tavern in Belmar, NJ!"
We also want to thank Mario DiBartolo for all of his assistance over the past six years, both on the live front and in the studio. He's made it possible for Midnite Hellion to continue to grow, and we're certain that our paths will cross again as time permits".
I Midnite Hellion hanno pubblicato lo scorso 15 settembre per la Witches Brew il full-length d'esordio dal titolo Condemned to Hell.