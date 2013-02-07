IN VAIN: svelati i dettagli del nuovo disco

|
Il prossimo 26 gennaio la Indie Recordings pubblicherà Currents, il quarto disco dei norvegesi In Vain, prodotto da Jens Bogren e che vedrà la partecipazione di Baard Kolstad, Kristian Wikstøl, Matthew Kiichi Heafy Simen Høgdal Pedersen, Audun Barsten Johnsen, Magnhild Skomedal Torvanger, Ingeborg Skomedal Torvanger e Line Falkenberg.
Ecco la tracklist delle due edizioni disponibili, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina curata da Costin Chioreanu:
TRACKLIST SPECIAL EDITION:
1. Seekers of the Truth
2. Soul Adventurer
3. Blood We Shed
4. And Quiet Flows the Scheldt
5. Origin
6. En Forgangen Tid (Times of Yore Pt. II)
7. Ghost Path
8. As the Black Horde Storms
9. Standing on the Ground of Mammoths
TRACKLIST NORMAL EDITION:
1. Seekers of the Truth
2. Soul Adventurer
3. Blood We Shed
4. En Forgangen Tid (Times of Yore Pt. II)
5. Origin
6. As the Black Horde Storms
7. Standing on the Ground of Mammoths