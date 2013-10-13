FATES WARNING: a gennaio le ristampe di 'Parallels' e 'Perfect Symmetry'

|
Il prossimo 12 gennaio la Metal Blade Records ristamperà in formato vinile e CD digipack Parallels e Perfect Symmetry, album dei Fates Warning risalenti rispettivamente al 1991 ed al 1989.
Le versioni in vinile sono state rimasterizzate da Patrick W. Engel, saranno disponibili in diverse colorazioni e conterranno un poster, mentre le versioni digipack conterranno diverse bonus track ed un poster.
Ecco le tracklist:
Parallels CD:
1. Leave the Past Behind
2. Life in Still Water
3. Eye to Eye
4. The Eleventh Hour
5. Point Of View
6. We Only Say Goodbye
7. Don’t Follow Me
8. The Road Goes on Forever
9. Leave the Past Behind (demo)*
10. Eye to Eye (demo)*
11. Eleventh Hour (demo)*
12. Point of View (demo)*
13. Don't Follow Me (demo)*
* Bonus Tracks (pre-production demos, mastered by Brad Vance)
Perfect Symmetry CD:
1. Part Of The Machine
2. Through Different Eyes
3. Static Acts
4. A World Apart
5. At Fate's Hands
6. The Arena
7. Chasing Time
8. Nothing Left To Say
9. Part Of The Machine (Demo)*
10. Through Different Eyes (Demo)*
11. Static Acts (Demo)*
12. The Arena (Demo)*
13. Nothing Left To Say (Demo)*
* Bonus Tracks (pre-production demos recorded Feb 89 at Silver Cloud Recording, Burbank CA)