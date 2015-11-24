BLACK WIZARD: nuovo album a febbraio, ecco copertina e tracklist

|
La formazione heavy metal/stoner rock canadese dei Black Wizard annuncia che il nuovo album Livin' Oblivion uscirà sul mercato durante il mese di febbraio per l'etichetta Listenable Records. Di lato è riportata la copertina del lavoro, a cura di Eliran Kantor (Testament, Crowbar, Satan).
Ecco le parole della band in merito al disco:
"We are living in an age where the powers of the World are taking steps backwards and moving away from a positive future. There is a large number of disenfranchised youth and young adults that would rather live their lives in oblivion -- drinking, drugs, partying etc. -- than chasing any kind of future or dreams, simply because the rest of the world seems to be falling apart around them".
Prossimamente saranno svelati dettagli riguardanti la data di pubblicazione del disco e il pre-ordine, e sarà resa disponibile una traccia estratta. Ecco di seguito i titoli dei nove brani inclusi:
1. Two Of These Nights
2. Feast Or Famine
3. James Wolfe
4. Livin Oblivion
5. Cascadia
6. Portraits
7. Poisoned Again
8. Heavy Love
9. Eternal Illusion