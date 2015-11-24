      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Black Wizard - la copertina dell'album
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

22/11/17
HYPERION
Dangerous Days

24/11/17
HOUSTON
III

24/11/17
STRAY TRAIN
Blues From Hell

24/11/17
AETHERIAN
The Untamed Wilderness

24/11/17
DEEP AS OCEAN
Lost Hopes | Broken Mirrors

24/11/17
LOCH VOSTOK
Strife

24/11/17
TAAKE
Kong Vinter

24/11/17
STARBLIND
Never Seen Again

24/11/17
SCORPIONS
Born To Touch Your Feelings

24/11/17
ALMANAC
Kingslayer

CONCERTI

18/11/17
EXTREME NOISE TERROR + GUESTS
CSO RICOMINCIO DAL FARO - ROMA

18/11/17
HELLOWEEN
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

18/11/17
BE THE WOLF + GUESTS
OFFICINE SONORE - VERCELLI

18/11/17
MORTUARY DRAPE + SULFUR + PRISON OF MIRRORS
CIRCUS CLUB - SCANDICCI (FI)

18/11/17
CELESTIA + IMAGO MORTIS + BLAZE OF SORROW
COMUNITA' GIOVANILE - BUSTO ARSIZIO (VA)

18/11/17
HAVENLOST + DISEASE ILLUSION
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

18/11/17
ANIMAE SILENTES + VORTIKA
MOLIN DE PORTEGNACH - FAVER (TN)

18/11/17
DOMINANCE + CRISALIDE
BE MOVIE - SANT'ILARIO D'ENZA (RE)

18/11/17
UNMASK + KILLING A CLOUD
TEATRO LO SPAZIO - ROMA

19/11/17
CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX + EARTH ELECTRIC + JONATHAN HULTEN
SANTERIA SOCIAL CLUB - MILANO
BLACK WIZARD: nuovo album a febbraio, ecco copertina e tracklist
18/11/2017 - 10:17 (28 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
18/11/2017 - 10:17
BLACK WIZARD: nuovo album a febbraio, ecco copertina e tracklist
11/02/2016 - 09:59
BLACK WIZARD: tutto 'New Waste' ascoltabile online
29/01/2016 - 10:38
BLACK WIZARD: online il brano 'Vivian Girls'
14/01/2016 - 10:53
BLACK WIZARD: ascolta il brano 'Harsh Time'
24/11/2015 - 23:53
BLACK WIZARD: ecco i dettagli ed un brano del nuovo disco
ULTIME NOTIZIE
18/11/2017 - 10:40
UNSHINE: 'Astrala' uscirà a gennaio, online il teaser
18/11/2017 - 10:34
AESTHETICA: a dicembre l'esordio, ecco il primo singolo
18/11/2017 - 10:27
DE LA MUERTE: online il lyric video del brano omonimo
18/11/2017 - 10:05
INFERNAL BLAST: tutto l'EP di debutto in streaming
18/11/2017 - 08:54
IN VAIN: ascolta un nuovo brano
18/11/2017 - 07:13
BABYLON A.D.: ecco il video di 'One Million Miles'
18/11/2017 - 07:06
THE OBSESSED: ascolta la ristampa rimasterizzata del primo disco
18/11/2017 - 07:01
SCORPIONS: disponibile il lyric video della nuova versione di 'Follow Your Heart'
18/11/2017 - 06:59
RISE OF THE NORTHSTAR: iniziate le registrazioni del secondo disco
18/11/2017 - 06:58
CRUACHAN: svelata la copertina del nuovo disco
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     