WITHIN TEMPTATION: al Fabrique di Milano a dicembre 2018

Sono state svelate tramite la pagina Facebook ufficiale dei Within Temptation le date del tour europeo che il gruppo terrà nel 2018, percorrendo trentatré città di diciotto Paesi diversi. Questi concerti segnano la fine del lungo periodo di pausa che la band ha preso dai palchi. Di seguito le parole di Sharon den Adel:
"When our last tour finished, I was having a rough time. I realized I needed take some time out with my family to deal with things and to rediscover myself. It took much longer than expected, but 2 years on, things have changed for the better. I created my solo album (“My Indigo”) which helped me deal with my issues. And afterwards I suddenly found myself with an aching hunger again for more heavy, epic music. Then the music started to come by itself. I knew for sure that our seventh album was coming after all.
So here we are... presenting our seventh tour and luckily it’s not going to take so long anymore because we are all more than impatient to get out there again!".
Tra le date annunciate ne è presente anche una in Italia, quella del 15 dicembre 2018 al Fabrique di Milano. Ecco di seguito tutti gli appuntamenti confermati:
Within Temptation European Tour 2018
October 2018
11 – Krasnoyarsk (RUS), Grand Hall Siberia
13 – Novosibirsk (RUS), House Of Culture
15 – Yekaterinenburg (RUS), Kosmos
17 – Nizhny Nivgorod (RUS), Milo Club
18 – Moscow (RUS), Stadium Club
19 – St. Petersburg (RUS), A2
20 – Espoo (FIN), Metro Areena
22 – Stockholm (S), The Annex
23 – Oslo (N), Sentrum Scene
24 – Copenhagen (DK), Valby Hallen
26 – Poznan (PL), Sala Ziemi
27 – Warsaw (PL), Torwar
November 2018
09 – Birmingham (GB), O2 Academy
10 – Manchester (GB), O2 Apollo
11 – Glasgow (GB), O2 Academy
13 – London (GB), O2 Academy Brixton
16 – Paris (F), Le Zénith
17 – Antwerp (B), Lotto Arena
19 – Cologne (D), Palladium
20 – Luxembourg (L), Rockhal
21 – Zürich (CH), Samsung Halle
24 – Amsterdam (NL), AFAS Live
25 – Groningen (NL), MartiniPlaza
December 2018
08 – Berlin (D), Columbiahalle
09 – Hamburg (D), Mehr! Theater
11 – Prague (CZ), Forum Karlin
12 – Budapest (H), Tüskecsarnok
13 – Vienna (A), Gasometer
15 – Milan (I), Fabrique
16 – Ludwigsburg (D), MHP Arena
17 – Munich (D), Zenith
18 – Frankfurt (D), Jahrhunderthalle
22 – Tilburg (NL), O13