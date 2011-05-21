HAMMERFALL: guarda il trailer della ristampa di Glory To The Brave

|
In attesa della ristampa per i 20 anni del disco Glory To The Brave prevista per il primo dicembre, gli Hammerfall hanno reso oggi disponibile il trailer di questa nuova edizione del loro album più famoso.
Di seguito riportiamo il contenuto ed i vari formati del disco.
Glory To The Brave - 20 Year Anniversary Edition
CD1
01. The Dragon Lies Bleeding
02. The Metal Age
03. HammerFall
04. I Believe
05. Child Of The Damned
06. Steel Meets Steel
07. Stone Cold
08. Unchained
09. Glory To The Brave
Bonus:
10. Ravenlord
11. Glory To The Brave (radio edit)
CD2 (bonus) - Live
01. The Metal Age (1998)
02. Steel Meets Steel (1998)
03. Stone Cold (1998)
04. Glory To The Brave (2012)
05. Hammerfall (2012)
06. The Dragon Lies Bleeding (2012)
07. Glory To The Brave Medley (2017)
BONUS DVD
The First Crusade:
01. Introduction
02. Steel Meets Steel - First Live Show
03. Glory To The Brave - Clip 1
04. HammerFall
05. Steel Meets Steel – Live
06. Glory to the Brave - Clip 2
07. The Making of „Glory To The Brave“
08. Ravenlord - Live (Stormwitch cover)
09. The Metal Age - Live
10. Nominated for the Swedish Grammy Award
11. Stone Cold -Live
12. Interview
Interview 2017:
13. Chapter I: The Early Days
14. Chapter II: The Rockslaget Festival
15. Chapter III: The Album
16. Chapter IV: New Members, Wacken & Touring
Live: Dynamo Festival 1998
17. Child Of The Damned
18. The Metal Age
19. Steel Meets Steel
20. Eternal Dark
21. The Dragon Lies Bleeding
22. Stone Cold
23. HammerFall
2LP (140g, 33 RPM) ALBUM TRACKS REMASTERED
Side A
01. The Dragon Lies Bleeding
02. The Metal Age
03. HammerFall
04. I Believe
05. Child Of The Damned
Side B
01. Steel Meets Steel
02. Stone Cold
03. Unchained
04. Glory To The Brave
Side C (Bonus)
01. Ravenlord
02. The Metal Age (live 1998)
03. Steel Meets Steel (live 1998)
04. Stone Cold (live 1998)
Side D (Bonus)
01. Glory To The Brave (live 2012)
02. Hammerfall (live 2012)
03. The Dragon Lies Bleeding (live 2012)
04. Glory To The Brave – Medley (live 2017)