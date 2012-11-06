AMENRA: insieme ai Boris per tre date in Italia

|
La formazione post-metal Amenra ha annunciato il tour europeo a supporto dell'ultimo disco della band Mass VI. Il gruppo passerà in Italia per tre date a Bologna, Roma e Milano e sarà in compagnia dei giapponesi Boris.
02/14 Bristol, UK – Thekla
02/15 London, UK – Heaven
02/16 Norwich, UK – Arts Centre
02/17 Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms
02/18 Manchester, UK – Gorilla
02/19 Glasgow, UK – St. Lukes
02/20 Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club
02/21 Lille, FRA – Aeronef
02/22 Oberhausen, GER – Drucklufthaus (no Boris)
02/23 Dresden, GER – Beatpol
02/24 Warsaw, POL – Progresja
02/25 Prague, CZE – Palac Akropolis
02/26 Budapest, HUN – A38
02/27 Ljubljana, SLO – Kino Siska
02/28 Bologna, ITA – Locomotiv
03/01 Rome, ITA – Monk
03/02 Milan, ITA – Santeria Social Club
03/03 Karlsruhe, GER – Jubez
03/04 Haarlem, NET – Patronaat