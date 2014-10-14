VARATHRON: disponibile un video dallo studio

|
I blackster greci Varathron sono stati recentemente impegnati presso gli Infinite Loop Music Studio con le sessioni di registrazione del loro nuovo e sesto album Patriarchs of Evil e presentano oggi il primo video realizzato durante le sessioni di batteria ad opera di Haris, che trovate in fondo alla notizia.
Il gruppo sta ora procedendo con le fasi di missaggio delle otto tracce che comporranno il disco. Secondo quanto annunciato, Patriarchs of Evil uscirà a dicembre per la Agonia Records. Ecco di seguito il comunicato ufficiale:
"We are very excited to announce that the recordings of our upcoming album "Patriarchs of Evil" have come to an end and we are already in the mixing process! Drums were recorded once again at Infinite Loop Music Studio in Ioannina, Greece. In the video you can see some great moments capturing Haris' performance. Rest of the recordings took place at "Crown Audio Conspiracies" along with the mixing and mastering of the album which is scheduled to be delivered to Agonia Records this December. The cover artwork is in progress by master Juanjo Castellano - well known for his amazing art and previous work with Varathron.
"Patriarchs of Evil" contains 8 tracks and we promise that it will be a true heavy, blasphemous and unique masterpiece. 2018 is our 30th year anniversary and we plan to make it really, really special!".